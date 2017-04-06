Momentum Demo Outside New Statesman

In a move straight out of the Chavista playbook Momentum supporters are organising a demo tonight to complain about the New Statesman’s anti-Corbyn coverage. The Facebook event says 80 people are planning to go. Guido understands that staff have been emailed and told to go home early…

Intimidating publications and journalists with demonstrations is a hallmark of Latin American leftists propping up failing regimes e.g. Venezuela. This type of Red Fascism will be the future of the Labour Party as the civil war kicks off properly…