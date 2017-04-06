Ken Avoids Mentioning “Hitler” in Interview – Refers Only to “Mr H”

Julia Hartley-Brewer challenged Ken not to mention Hitler during 12 minute interview on talkRadio. He managed to – by referring to a “Mr H”.
Is this the first step to recovery?
Julia Hartley-Brewer challenged Ken not to mention Hitler during 12 minute interview on talkRadio. He managed to – by referring to a “Mr H”.
Is this the first step to recovery?
Simon Danczuk asks a pertinent question:
“How come Ken can have two disciplinary hearings & I can’t even have one? I think it’s favouritism cause he’s mates with Jeremy.”