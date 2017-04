Refurbishing the Department of Health will cost the taxpayer more than £25 million pounds, new figures reveal. The projected future cost of renovating DH offices at 39 Victoria Street and Wellington House, Waterloo is today revealed as £15,120,000. Taken together with cash already splurged on offices for health mandarins, the total figure over three years now stands at £26,677,939.

That’s 5,335 hip replacements, 1,144 nurses or 29 MRI scanners…