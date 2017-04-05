Watson’s Anti-Semitism Double Standard

Tom Watson is getting a lot of credit for coming out and condemning the Ken decision. Watson says:

My party is not living up to its commitment to have a zero tolerance approach to anti-Semitism. I will continue the ﬁght to ensure that it does, and I will press my colleagues to do so too.”

These words might mean something if Watson hadn’t accepted half a million pounds in donations from a former blackshirt. When the donations were criticised, Watson replied:

“I’m proud to call Max Mosley a friend and I’m delighted he has made a financial contribution.”

This is what Watson thinks about a former fascist who has ranted about “ending coloured immigration”. Bizarre that Watson gets away with this, let alone has the nerve to portray himself as some sort of anti-racism campaigner…

Quote of the Day

Shami Chakrabarti responds to the Ken decision:

“Labour is the party of both equality and natural justice.”

