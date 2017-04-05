Steve Donoughue: A Westminster Prowler

Steve Donoghue is the secretariat of the Betting and Gaming Group led by Philip Davies MP. He acted as an unpaid secretariat to a Culture, Media and Sports Committee that visited casinos in Macau and Australia, with Mr Davies and John Whittingdale MP. This Committee only visited one UK betting shop and recommended more FOBTs per shop in 2012!

Mr Donoughue spoke about Mr Whittingdale, at a recent Westminster eforum saying that: “He told me that he didn’t give crap about FOBTs“. A FOBT review was denied when Mr Whittingdale was in charge at DCMS.

Other comments by Mr. Dongouhue at that event were:

“Horseracing has a fabulous lobby in Parliament, 60 MPs because of 60 racecourses, every Lord owns a horse or is married to one…

“Evidence based is bollocks, it’s what you do as politician when you are trying to back up the reason to do something…

“I deal with politicians on a daily basis, they don’t know what an FOBT is, they don’t care…

“The National Lottery is evil, it’s the most awful form of gambling there is, telling the idiots they can change their lives.”

Mr Donoghue has also acted as consultant for bookies.  Maybe that is what he is doing dealing with politicians daily – representing the same views as the Association of British Bloodsuckers (Bookmakers)

His daddy, Lord Donoughue, helps out the bookies by running the Starting Price Regulation Committee, ensuring that horserace punters get fair final odds returned on winners – right?

