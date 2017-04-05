Corbyn Throws Ken Under Bus

Corbyn statement:

“Ken Livingstone’s comments have been grossly insensitive, and he has caused deep offence and hurt to the Jewish community.

“Labour’s independently elected National Constitutional Committee has found Ken guilty of bringing the party into disrepute and suspended him for two years.

“It is deeply disappointing that, despite his long record of standing up to racism, Ken has failed to acknowledge or apologise for the hurt he has caused. Many people are understandably upset that he has continued to make offensive remarks which could open him to further disciplinary action.

“Since initiating the disciplinary process, I have not interfered with it and respect the independence of the party’s disciplinary bodies. But Ken’s subsequent comments and actions will now be considered by the National Executive Committee after representations from party members.”

Guido has just broken the news of Corbyn’s statement over the phone to Ken. His response to the news that Jez has referred him to the NEC:

“That’ll be interesting. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day because we are subject to British law. You’re not going to get a British judge to rule against me for telling the truth. It may be that they have been following all the tweets accusing me of being anti-Semitic, I’ll find out when I speak to Jeremy.”

He then said he was off to pick up the kids…

Quote of the Day

Shami Chakrabarti responds to the Ken decision:

“Labour is the party of both equality and natural justice.”

