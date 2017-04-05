New Free Schools Raise Local House Prices

The Centre for Policy Studies has a new report out today about How to Overcome Selection by House Price which deals with the issue raised nearly 20 years ago by the then Labour Education Minister Andrew Adonis: “Comprehensive schools have largely replaced selection by ability with selection by class and house price”. Good state schools are in middle-class areas with high house prices.

Which is why Michael Gove was determined to put free schools, which on average have higher standards, in the most deprived areas. Free schools are deliberately ten times more likely to be in poorer areas.

This has had an interesting side-effect according to a New Schools Network report: the average house price rise since 2011 in areas where a free school has opened is 73% more than in areas where there are no free schools. Guido suggests that highlighting this point might help overcome opposition to free schools more than any arguments about standards and social mobility…

Tags: ,
People:
April 5, 2017 at 11:34 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Shami Chakrabarti responds to the Ken decision:

“Labour is the party of both equality and natural justice.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia” Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia”
Watch: Ken v Wes Watch: Ken v Wes
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
Dave Goes to Vegas Dave Goes to Vegas
Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage
Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party
Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry
£170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure £170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
Mili-Binned: As it Happened Mili-Binned: As it Happened
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires