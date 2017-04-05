Labour Councillor Claims “Romanians” Nick Fridge Motors

Birmingham Labour is a magnet for controversy, and one of its councillors might be in the cooler after blaming “Romanians” for stealing motors from fly-tipped fridges during an official meeting. Mohammed Azim – who holds a Labour council seat in Sparkbrook – raised the matter as an item of urgent business at the City Council’s Hall Green district committee. Complaining about “hundreds” of fly-tipped fridges, Azim said:

“Fridges are there on the roads. Most of the people they took their motors off – and I don’t know why that they are, Romanian, are doing or who are they…”

A chill came over the councillor seated next to Azim as he boldly rattled off his un-PC gripe. Imagine if a UKIP councillor said that…

April 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm



Quote of the Day

Simon Danczuk asks a pertinent question:

“How come Ken can have two disciplinary hearings & I can’t even have one? I think it’s favouritism cause he’s mates with Jeremy.”

