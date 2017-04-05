Four-Jobs HS2 Boss Paid £240,000 By Taxpayer For Three Day Week

HS2 chairman David Higgins is facing a select committee bashing over the state of his beleaguered white elephant – and MPs would be forgiven for asking if he has taken his eye off the ball. Higgins is paid a £240,000 salary by the taxpayer for a three day week at HS2. What does he do the rest of his time? He is also the chairman of Gatwick Airport, a nice little earner and hardly a job that requires no attention. He is a director at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where his roles also include chairman of the bank’s Remuneration Committee and sitting on the Risk Committee. Kerching. Job number four is as a “senior adviser” at fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners. Higgins is no doubt enjoying George Osborne levels of success in the private sector. The Transport select committee will be interested to know why his very well remunerated job working for the British taxpayer is going so badly by contrast…

Tags: ,
People:
April 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Shami Chakrabarti responds to the Ken decision:

“Labour is the party of both equality and natural justice.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia” Watch: Farage Blasts European Parliament “Mafia”
Watch: Ken v Wes Watch: Ken v Wes
Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido Caroline Lucas Tries to Get Green Suspended for Tweeting Guido
Dave Goes to Vegas Dave Goes to Vegas
Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage Coyle’s Spicy, Pricey Spanish Sausage
Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party
Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry
£170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure £170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
Mili-Binned: As it Happened Mili-Binned: As it Happened
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires