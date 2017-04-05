Corbynista Site Skwawkbox Publishes Fake News

In recent weeks a new Corbynista site called Skwawkbox has emerged. It is essentially a poundshop Canary, running conspiracy theories in support of Jez and attacking his enemies. Labour moderates have dubbed it “the hard-left Breitbart”. Last night Skwawkbox published an “exclusive“, claiming to have obtained a “secret Treasury memo” which “proved” Corbyn’s poor poll results are a “construct”. The story claimed private polling showed Labour and their leader were in fact more popular than the Tories and Theresa May:

The blogpost said: “This is by a distance the biggest article Skwawkbox has ever published”. It was tweeted by dozens of Corbynistas including ex-MP Chris Williamson.

As anyone but a mad far-left conspiracy theorist would have immediately recognised, the “secret Treasury memo” was not real, the story was complete fake news. The post has been updated this morning with the words: “Further information suggests it was a hoax by someone at the Treasury, for reasons unknown”. Obviously it was not “by someone at the Treasury”, they have better things to do than read Corbynista sites. It speaks for the quality of the people who run Skwawkbox that they believed a Treasury memo might reveal polling showing Labour ahead of the Tories. Skwawkbox is fake news, even the Canary would be embarrassed by this one…