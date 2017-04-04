Ken Blames Jewish Chronicle

Ken has been on the Today programme to blame the Jewish Chronicle for his Hitler Tourette’s. The JC say:

“Somehow, out of all the coverage his words have received over the past year, he has decided it is all the Jewish Chronicle’s fault. One might wonder what conclusion can be drawn from that.”

He also doubled down on last week’s new slur about Jews collaborating with Nazis, insisting: “Literally there is such a history of collaboration”. Decision expected today – surely Labour won’t let him off, right?