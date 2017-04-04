Dave Goes to Vegas

David Cameron is heading to Las Vegas next month to speak at an exclusive conference for hedge fund managers founded by a top ally of President Trump. Corporate delegates will pay up to $7,500-a-ticket to hear the former PM in conversation with the American financier David Rubenstein at the SALT hedge fund congress. Held over three days at the opulent Bellagio – of Ocean’s Eleven fame – Dave will speak for 35 minutes. His fee has not been disclosed…

SALT was founded by Anthony Scaramucci of investment firm SkyBridge Capital. Scaramucci was tipped for a senior Trump administration post after serving in the President’s transition team and donating during last year’s campaign. Dave “putting some hay in the barn“…

Tags: , ,
People: /
April 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn not quite grasping the controversy over the Cadbury’s Easter egg hunt getting rid of the word Easter:

“It upsets me because I don’t think Cadbury’s should take over the name.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date” Khan’s Website Says Election Promises “Out of Date”
HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown HS2 Chairman Faces Select Committee Showdown
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party
Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry
£170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure £170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
Mili-Binned: As it Happened Mili-Binned: As it Happened
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR
Westminster Attack – How it Happened Westminster Attack – How it Happened
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again