Lucas Tries to Get Colleague Suspended For Tweeting Guido

Caroline Lucas has tried to get a Green Party colleague suspended for tweeting out a Guido story. Readers will remember our revelation that the Greens had been offered a £250,000 inducement to further a so-called ‘Progressive Alliance’ with the LibDems. Our story provoked uproar among Green members who feared they were being sold out by the leadership. One concerned Green, Sutton councillor Nick Mattey, tweeted out the Guido story and expressed his fears that the Greens were plotting to “carve up” seats with the LibDems. Guido has been passed an internal Green Party report revealing that Caroline Lucas attempted to get Mattey kicked out of the party for his tweet. In a formal complaint, Lucas wrote:

“Nick Mattey has brought the party into disrepute by further spreading the dissemination of private leaked documents… [The party must] suspend the above named member pending investigation.”

In his defence to the Green Party disciplinary committee, Mattey wrote:

“The contents of the Guido Fawkes article were very disturbing… The reason that we have a free press like Guido Fawkes is that it that prints uncomfortable truths. Newspapers and the media need to expose this type of inconsistency and hypocrisy, this is vital in any democracy.”

Mattey decided not to renew his membership so is now out of the party. Caroline has repeatedly campaigned to protect whistleblowers and claims to be a defender of those who seek to expose shady deals and cover-ups. Yet when those deals and cover-ups involve the Greens, she tries to silence their exposure…