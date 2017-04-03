Mystery of Tim Farron’s Disappearing Wine Glasses

LibDem leader Tim Farron’s Twitter profile picture shows him smiling sweetly at an event during the referendum. Look closely: arranged behind him in the background are 16 wine glasses, set out on glass shelves in front of a mirror:

Now look at this tweet below sent by Cambridge University two weeks ago when Farron came to visit. The glasses have vanished:

The same photo – without glasses – also appears at least twice on the University’s website:

Somebody has been busy on Photoshop here. Here are Inspector Guido’s theories:

  1. Cambridge University media managers have airbrushed out the glasses to maintain an air of studiousness.
  2. Tim Farron’s spinners have Photoshopped the wine glasses in to make him look cool.

Guido will update you when we hear back from the Lib Dems and Cambridge. Can you solve the mystery?

UPDATE: Cambridge University are saying that they did not mess with the photo. The LibDems say “You can tell it’s recess”. A non-denial…

April 3, 2017 at 10:39 am



