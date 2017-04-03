Gavin Going Nowhere

Contrary to reports, Guido is told Corbyn’s events chief and personal stylist Gavin Sibthorpe, the man who came up with the infamous Sibthorpe Doctrine – “let Jeremy fail in his own time” – has not resigned. Guido is told he has certainly not quit and will not be leaving. We can however report that Jezza’s press officer Angie Williams is off to work on Steve Rotheram’s mayoral campaign, though she is due to return to Norman Shaw South when it’s over. Happy to clear that up for crowing Labour moderates…