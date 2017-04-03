Greens Don’t Give Staff Three Day Weekends

The Green Party’s proposal to introduce a three day weekend was a surprisingly populist policy this Monday morning. Job-sharing party leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley say Britons should be given an extra day off because “when people are exhausted, their productivity goes down”. Just one catch: over-worked tree-hugging sources claim the Greens only allow their own staff regular, energy-sapping two day weekends. A Green Party spokesman would only say:

“We don’t comment on staffing matters.”

Won’t somebody think of the bag (for life) carriers?