Galloway: I Am Corbyn Candidate In Manchester Gorton

George Galloway has declared himself the real Corbynista candidate in Manchester Gorton’s by-election. Speaking at an event in Manchester yesterday Galloway said:

“Keith Vaz chose the Labour candidate in Manchester Gorton. Keith Vaz and his boss Tom Watson: the back-stabbing coup plotters against Jeremy Corbyn.

“So don’t imagine that I’m asking you to vote against the ideals of Labour. I am – and always will be – a real Labour man.

“In fact, if I’m elected, I’ll be one of the only MPs sitting behind Jeremy Corbyn without a knife in my hand trying to stab him in the back.

“If you think about it these by-elections, one after the other, are a continuation of the coup against Corbyn by other means.

“They choose an anti-Corbyn candidate and if he or she wins that’s another back-stabber in Parliament behind Corbyn.”