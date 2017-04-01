Lobby Hacks: Never Go to Debbie Abrahams With a Story

Frustrated Lobby hacks have been sharing horror stories of their dealings with the press operations of the Shadow Cabinet. It’s a tough gig being a Labour spinner at the moment – Keir Starmer seems to be on an eight hour time lapse and Diane Abbott’s migraines must prevent her from signing off press releases. The most amusing gripe is Paul Waugh’s complaint about an unnamed Shadow Cabinet minister, who he this week gave an idea for a question to the Commons Library, only to see them place the answer with a rival publication.

“Friday arrives. I ring aide. No answer. I text. Radio silence. An hour and 15 mins later I get an email saying sorry they missed my call. The email then says: “When we got the library figures back this afternoon there were some quite shocking figures…” But then I read the next sentence. “On this basis, we thought it best to go with [a rival media organisation] on the story, who wanted it as an exclusive.” My response was unprintable. Safe to say it involved the F-word. I’ve worked in Commons for 19 yrs (which is more than 10 yrs longer than this Shad Cab minister and a lot longer than the aide). And never have I been so appalled at such a duplicitous, discourteous and plain counter-productive media tactic.”

Who could this duplicitous Shadow Cabinet minister be? If you Google “cuts“, “Commons library figures” and “Labour” there is only one news story from the last week: this Guardian report about benefits cuts. It contains a quote from the Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams. She has been in the Commons for six years, which fits the clues in Waugh’s timeline. Lobby hacks beware: never go to Debbie Abrahams with a story, she’ll sell you down the river…

Tags: ,
People: /
April 1, 2017 at 1:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Modest advice to George Osborne from Piers Morgan on editing…

“Great columnists can make or break a paper, so hire some great ones. That means instantly firing dreary Nick Clegg, whose Standard columns are as inspiring as his broken tuition fee pledges, and hiring someone like me. Unfortunately, you can’t afford me. So go cheaper – Clarkson, Coren, or even your old mate Cameron. He’s got nothing better to do.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters Owen Jones Driven Off Twitter by Left-Wing Haters
Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two Front Pages: Budget Bloodbath Day Two
Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil Listen: Spreadsh*t Phil
Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn Ten Things Owen Jones Said About Jeremy Corbyn
Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor Hacks Aired Farage-Graph Concerns to Editor
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion Oscars: What Happened in Slow-Motion
Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over Arron Banks’ Hostile UKIP Take-Over
Well Done Our SNPs Well Done Our SNPs