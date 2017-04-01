BOOKMAKER RECRUITS NIGEL FARAGE AS POLITICAL ADVISOR AFTER ‘DISASTROUS’ 2016

After a disastrous year of political cock-ups – two words for you: Brexit and Trump – Paddy Power are determined not to make the same mistakes again in 2017, and have turned to a political heavyweight to guide them.

To revitalise the bookies’ approach to political betting they have recruited Nigel Farage, who correctly predicted the results of both the EU Referendum and the US Presidential Election – taking £10,000 off Guido in the process.

Part of Nigel’s job will be championing a radical new policy – something he has form for – while also leading the firm’s recruitment drive for their Head of Trump Betting vacancy. Nigel has already made wide-ranging changes to the bookmaker’s Trump micro-site, trumpbets.paddypower.com. They include slashing the price on the President to serve a second term (10/11 in from 13/8), advocating paying out early on the US building a Mexican border wall this year, and removing all markets on Russian collusion – which he calls ‘Fake News’.

Nigel tells Guido:

“So the Irish bookmaker lost $4.5million (£3.6million) on Trump’s election last year – another example of EU-based idiocy. Clearly, Paddy Power needs help – and independence from the anti-Trump narrative that has dogged their thinking recently. As the only British politician with a direct line to the Donald – sorry, Theresa! – I’m the perfect man to lead this recruitment intiative. For instance, given the Donald’s blistering start to his time in office, I’ve recommended that Paddy Power scrap their impeachment market – it’s clearly not going to happen.”

A Paddy Power source tells Guido:

“I’m sure the irony of Nigel taking a job in the EU isn’t lost on him, but we’re looking forward to channelling his expertise. He’s already made his mark on our approach – here’s hoping he doesn’t resign within a week.”

Tags: ,
People:
April 1, 2017 at 8:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Douglas Carswell tells Kay Burley…

“I have been tediously, rigidly and boringly consistent.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn CCHQ Prepare Trot Attack Lines on Corbyn
Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play Paul Mason Embargoes Reviews of His Play
Soubry Backs New Centrist Party Soubry Backs New Centrist Party
Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry Watch: Grayling Ignores Calls for HS2 Inquiry
£170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure £170 Million HS2 Contract Scrapped After Guido Pressure
Triggered: Article 50 Triggered: Article 50
Mili-Binned: As it Happened Mili-Binned: As it Happened
Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism Legs-It Is Not Bigotry, It’s Popular Journalism
Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun Paul Mason Loses IPSO Complaint Against The Sun
Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption Amber Rudd & Fleet Street Don’t Understand Encryption
Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists Watch: Brillo’s Message to Terrorists
Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires
We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR
Westminster Attack – How it Happened Westminster Attack – How it Happened
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again
Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government
Get The Look: May in Vogue Get The Look: May in Vogue