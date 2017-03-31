Len: Karie and I Just Friends

This week’s New Statesman cover story on Labour (worth a read) contained an interesting nugget on relations between Len McCluskey and Karie Murphy, the courtesan in the court of Corbyn. When published yesterday the piece referred to Karie as Len’s “partner“, now it calls her his “close friend”.

Guido hears the famously litigious Len was particularly upset and ordered the article to be amended. Len’s spinner insists there were “no lawyers at all”, just a polite request for a correction. Surely everyone knows the correct journalistic style for Len and Karie is “close friends”…

March 31, 2017 at 8:27 am



Quote of the Day

Modest advice to George Osborne from Piers Morgan on editing…

“Great columnists can make or break a paper, so hire some great ones. That means instantly firing dreary Nick Clegg, whose Standard columns are as inspiring as his broken tuition fee pledges, and hiring someone like me. Unfortunately, you can’t afford me. So go cheaper – Clarkson, Coren, or even your old mate Cameron. He’s got nothing better to do.”

