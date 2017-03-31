CCHQ Tell MPs to Say Labour Are Revolutionary Trots Soft on ISIS

Labour are revolutionary Trotskyists who are soft on ISIS and want to dismantle the army – that’s what CCHQ has told Tory MPs to say on the airwaves in coming weeks. A broadcast briefing note sent to MPs and passed to Guido orders Tories doing TV and radio to say that Corbyn “thinks Britain doesn’t need an army”, “would work with the SNP to scrap nuclear weapons”, “would abandon military action against Daesh” and opposes shoot-to-kill. Nothing we don’t know, but these are the four lines CCHQ think will kill Corbyn with voters…

Tory MPs have also been told to quote Tom Watson’s claim that Labour has been “infiltrated by Trotskyists” who see Labour “as a vehicle for revolutionary socialism”.

A taste of what’s to come if Corbyn were to lead Labour into an election…

March 31, 2017 at 10:04 am



