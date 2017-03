Anna Soubry suggests to the New Statesman that she would consider defecting from the Tories if a new centrist party was formed with Labour and LibDem Remainers:

“If it could somehow be the voice of a moderate, sensible, forward-thinking, visionary middle way, with open minds – actually things which I’ve believed in all my life – better get on with it.”

Penny for the thoughts of Broxtowe Tory association…

UPDATE: Good timing for Clegg to be sitting on the Labour frontbench: