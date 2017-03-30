Pro-Len Activists Binning and Burning Coyne Mailshots

Out of the gutter & Into the bin. @gerard_coyne has developed a new strategy to speak to people who don’t want to listen to him pic.twitter.com/hLfE5SZVI0 — Coyne News Network (@coynenews) 29 March 2017

A member of Unite’s ruling body has bragged about burning election mailshots sent by Len McCluskey challenger Gerard Coyne, prompting suspicions that a concerted effort is underway to block Coyne campaign materials from reaching members while voting is underway. One pro-Len account posted a video showing an activist throwing Coyne materials into the back of a refuse truck. Meanwhile, Ivan Monckton, who sits on Unite’s executive council, tweeted that “the pack of stuff” he received from Coyne’s campaign “went on fire”…

Another member of the executive council, Kate Osborne, sent a similar tweet. And here a Unite shop steward boasts of binning Coyne leaflets intended for his members…

A source told Guido:

“There’s been enough of these incidents in the past few days to know it’s not a coincidence. Two weeks ago Len’s chums threatened to sue their own members if they handed out our newspaper. Now it looks like they will stoop to any level to interfere with the democratic functioning of the election by trying to stop Gerard’s message reaching the members. It’s desperate stuff and shows they have realised they are losing.”

Red Len’s footsoldiers doing his dirty work…