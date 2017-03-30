Paul Mason Embargoes Newspaper Reviews of His Play

Paul Mason’s play “Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere” – written by and starring the man himself in the main role – will tonight have its final performance at London’s trendy Young Vic Theatre. Guido noticed that, curiously for such a high profile event, there haven’t been any reviews in the papers. Turns out reviewers have been barred from publishing their thoughts until after the run has finished.

Not sure how you can embargo a journalist from writing a theatre review, but still…

Attendance was also subject to a strict ticket ballot. Some details of the show have, however, emerged:

Oo-er…

Quote of the Day

Modest advice to George Osborne from Piers Morgan on editing…

“Great columnists can make or break a paper, so hire some great ones. That means instantly firing dreary Nick Clegg, whose Standard columns are as inspiring as his broken tuition fee pledges, and hiring someone like me. Unfortunately, you can’t afford me. So go cheaper – Clarkson, Coren, or even your old mate Cameron. He’s got nothing better to do.”

