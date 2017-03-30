Paul Mason Embargoes Newspaper Reviews of His Play

There’s Paul Mason, already on stage, wearing a gas mask around his neck. I’ve just been told off for sitting in the wrong seat #kickingoff pic.twitter.com/aYX11c8mNm — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) March 29, 2017

Paul Mason’s play “Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere” – written by and starring the man himself in the main role – will tonight have its final performance at London’s trendy Young Vic Theatre. Guido noticed that, curiously for such a high profile event, there haven’t been any reviews in the papers. Turns out reviewers have been barred from publishing their thoughts until after the run has finished.

I can’t say any more as I’ve just found out reviews are embargoed til Friday (the day after the run ends) — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) March 29, 2017

Not sure how you can embargo a journalist from writing a theatre review, but still…

Attendance was also subject to a strict ticket ballot. Some details of the show have, however, emerged:

One of the signs made for #kickingofflive last night ❤ pic.twitter.com/jBZWmNCknB — Jess Glaisher (@JGlaisher) 30 March 2017

Oo-er…