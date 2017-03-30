Labour NEC Members Plead For No Early Election

Last week Labour’s election campaign coordinators Andrew Gwynne and Ian Lavery delivered a presentation to the party’s NEC on their chances at the ballot box. With comical understatement the room was told that “if current polls were correct Labour would have to reach out beyond the traditional core vote”. Gwynne and Lavery repeated Corbyn’s position that Labour supports a snap election Theresa May wants one, and that “Labour would be ready”. At this point several NEC members protested and pleaded that in such an event Labour MPs must block a snap election. They argued Labour must not “collaborate” with any attempt by the Tories to circumvent the Fixed Term Parliament Act. Labour a little more honest about their views on a snap election in private than they are in public…