Telegraph Sacks 20 Subs, Hires Coulson

Yesterday the Telegraph told its staff they were planning to lay-off 20 sub-editors and farms out their work to Press Association. Today, it emerges the paper has hired Andy Coulson to do their PR. According to Greenslade:

“His public relations firm, Coulson Chappell, has been awarded a contract to improve the standing of the company’s publications, the Daily and Sunday Telegraph. His main brief is thought to be to promote the papers as truthful and authoritative.”

The news has been met with bewilderment and gallows humour in the newsroom. How many of those subs’ salaries will be going on Coulson’s PR paycheck?