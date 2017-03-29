May Signs Article 50 Letter

Happy Brexit day…
UPDATE: Tim Barrow delivers the letter in Brussels:
The letter that triggers #Article50 and the #Brexit countdown is being delivered by Sir Tim Barrow in Brussels pic.twitter.com/NmbMa0c3fk
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2017
Gina Miller on her role as “superwoman”:
“I have always been a troublemaker. I always saw myself as Superwoman, someone who could save the world.”