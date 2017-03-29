May Signs Article 50 Letter

Happy Brexit day…

UPDATE: Tim Barrow delivers the letter in Brussels:

Quote of the Day

Gina Miller on her role as “superwoman”:

“I have always been a troublemaker. I always saw myself as Superwoman, someone who could save the world.”

