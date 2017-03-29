HS2 Don’t Deny They’re About to Can CH2M

HS2 is refusing to deny that they are about to scrap their scandal-hit £170 million contract with CH2M following Guido’s revelations of conflicts of interest. On a long day of spin yesterday, DfT and HS2 officials declined to answer Guido’s questions on whether the contract with CH2M would still go ahead. A spokesman would only say:

“The matter remains under discussion. We will let people know when those discussions conclude. We’re not providing any other comment at this stage.”

This morning’s FT quotes a source close to CH2M as saying: “CH2M has been told that they either stand down or they will be kicked off. It is going to happen this week”. Good time to bury bad news…