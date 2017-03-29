European Parliament Resolution Response Leaked

With the support of the leaders of the main integrationist blocs; Guy Verhofstadt (ALDE), Manfred Weber (PPE), Gianni Pitella (S&D), Philippe Lamberts/Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) and Danuta Hübner, Chair of the Constitutional Affairs Committee this now leaked draft resolution will probably be tabled later today. Under the slogan “United in Diversity” it is a tough starting position, warning there will be no giving ground. We shall see…

To download and read the Draft-Resolution in full click (PDF).

Hat-tip: Guardian