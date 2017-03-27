UKIP Toast Loss of Only MP

A happy day for the UKIP NEC 😎 pic.twitter.com/7uakpcmQjw
— UKIP (@UKIP) March 27, 2017
With a nod to Douglas Carswell’s trademark sunglasses emoji, UKIP’s NEC break open the bubbly to toast the loss of their only MP…
A friend of David Cameron responds to his request for a lunchtime game of tennis:
“Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.”