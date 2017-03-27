UKIP Toast Loss of Only MP

Search

Tobias Ellwood speaks following his efforts to save PC Keith Palmer last week:

“I am heartbroken that I could not do more for PC Keith Palmer who gave his life in holding the line against terrorism and defending democracy. I shall be writing to the family of PC Palmer to offer my sincere condolences. My thoughts remain with his family and friends and with the loved ones of all those who were killed or injured in such a despicable act of terror.

I am deeply humbled and overwhelmed by the messages of support. I played only a small part that day, doing what I was taught to do, and am honoured to have been invited to join the Privy Council afterwards. It is right that we concentrate our thoughts on the victims as we stand side by side to protect all that we hold dear, including our precious values and way of life which will always prevail.

As the Prime Minister said in her statement to Parliament last Thursday – “We are not afraid. And our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism.”