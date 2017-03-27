Taxpayer Billed £100 Million After Government Breached EU Procurement Rules

The taxpayer has been hit with a £100 million bill after the government breached EU procurement rules over a contract to decommission nuclear power plants. Business Secretary Greg Clark today confirmed the compensation will be paid to American companies Energy Solutions and Bechtel after the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority awarded the £6 billion contract to Cavendish Fluor Group. Energy Solutions argued the decision breached the EU’s public procurement rules as the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority did not “award the contract to the most economically advantageous tenderer”. This went against the EU’s Public Sector Directive, and therefore Energy Solutions were qualified for a remedy under the Remedies Directive. A giant cock-up by the government, but it’s EU law that has cost the taxpayer the equivalent of the salaries of 4,500 NHS nurses…

Tags: , , ,
March 27, 2017 at 5:42 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Logging company Resolute’s CEO Richard Garneau suing Greenpeace

“A funny thing happened when Greenpeace and allies were forced to account for their claims in court. They started changing their tune. Their condemnations of our forestry practices “do not hew to strict literalism or scientific precision,” as they concede in their latest legal filings. Their accusations against Resolute were instead “hyperbole,” “heated rhetoric,” and “non-verifiable statements of subjective opinion” that should not be taken “literally” or expose them to any legal liability. These are sober admissions after years of irresponsible attacks.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

Sunday Shows Sunday Shows
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Amazon Outage Amazon Outage
Green Leader: I Killed Someone Green Leader: I Killed Someone
Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too Experts Wrong About Polar Bears Too
Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios Guido’s Guide to By-Election Scenarios
Milo 12 Things Milo 12 Things
Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release Shami & Blunkett Campaigned for ISIS Suicide Bomber’s Release
Amazing Robot Warehouses Amazing Robot Warehouses
Bring on the Robots Bring on the Robots
BBC Sources Revealed BBC Sources Revealed
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
FOXY “SPANK ME” FOXY “SPANK ME”
Cameron: “I’ll Be Back” Cameron: “I’ll Be Back”
Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance Greens Nuke Progressive Alliance
FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH FULL-LENGTH TRUMP INAUGURATION SPEECH
Govt Cancels Carbon Capture Govt Cancels Carbon Capture
Momentum Man is Porn Baron Momentum Man is Porn Baron