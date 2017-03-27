Number 10 Twitchy Over Hitachi HS2 Bid

As the HS2 conflicts of interest row rumbles on, Guido can bring you the latest issue causing concern for officials in Downing Street. An industry day is being held today for companies to discuss the next major contract, for a rail manufacturer to build the actual trains. Among the bidders is Hitachi, the Japanese conglomerate. Hitachi employs as a consultant with a roaming brief one Kate Mingay, a former senior official at the Department for Transport. She has previous…

Back in 2012 Mingay was suspended by DfT after claims she mismanaged the West Coast rail fiasco. She became embroiled in a furious public row with the government, launched a legal challenge against DfT and was eventually reinstated after much acrimony and threats to take it to the High Court. It was major news at the time and very messy for ministers. Now Mingay helps run Hitachi-owned Italian rail company STS. There are quite a few people in government who thought they had seen the back of Mingay, until this HS2 contract came along…