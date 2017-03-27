Ken to Talk About Hitler on Thursday

ITV report that Labour’s National Constitutional Committee will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss Ken Livingstone’s case. Ken says he will produce “historical documents” proving Hitler had links with Zionism. Popcorn…
ITV report that Labour’s National Constitutional Committee will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss Ken Livingstone’s case. Ken says he will produce “historical documents” proving Hitler had links with Zionism. Popcorn…
A friend of David Cameron responds to his request for a lunchtime game of tennis:
“Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.”