Dan Jarvis Confuses Debt and Deficit

It is often said that Dan Jarvis – not generally considered Westminster’s greatest thinker – doesn’t have the brain to be the next Labour leader. He has tried to dispel those fears today with a 5,000 word essay about his vision for Britain in the New Statesman. What could go wrong?

Action Dan’s big idea is a typically uninspiring “one-off wealth tax” which he says would “help bring down the deficit”. Except, as Lucy Powell points out, he means “debt“:

@georgeeaton wouldn’t a one off tax help with debt but not the deficit? — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) March 27, 2017

Is this the best Labour moderates can do? Best hope for Jarvis is that no one can be bothered to read his dire snoozefest of a manifesto…