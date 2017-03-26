Rudd: WhatsApp Unacceptable

WhatsApp's 'end to end' encryption is "absolutely unacceptable…there should be no place for terrorists to hide" says @AmberRudd_MP #marr pic.twitter.com/aVtDP6FRvD
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 26, 2017
A friend of David Cameron responds to his request for a lunchtime game of tennis:
“Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.”