Police Release First Picture of Khalid Masood

Officers investigating #Westminster attack release image of Khalid Masood in appeal for… https://t.co/oeCxG4rppU pic.twitter.com/FVBi8L1Mtd
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 24 March 2017
Officers investigating #Westminster attack release image of Khalid Masood in appeal for… https://t.co/oeCxG4rppU pic.twitter.com/FVBi8L1Mtd
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 24 March 2017
A friend of David Cameron responds to his request for a lunchtime game of tennis:
“Sorry, can’t make it; I have a job.”