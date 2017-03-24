MPs Raise Security Concerns With Authorities

Guido’s revelation yesterday that there were just three unlocked doors between the attacker and the PM and other MPs has been followed up by the Telegraph, Sun, Mail, Mirror and Times Red Box. Our map was publicly available – there are numerous non-publicly available security concerns which Guido has decided not to publish, but that we understand are the subject of discussions between concerned MPs and the parliamentary authorities. It goes without saying that there are significant concerns about the security at the Carriage Gates perimeter, and over procedures during divisions. There is a lot of gratitude towards Michael Fallon’s bodyguard this morning, and anger that he was the last line of defence…