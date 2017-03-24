IRA-Linked Corbyn Aide Quits After Three Months

Jeremy Corbyn’s aide Jayne Fisher, who Guido revealed has close links to a string of convicted IRA terrorists, has quit after just three months in her job. Team Corbyn say she is leaving on health grounds.

Jezza’s media spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin is also leaving, returning to his old job at the Campaign for Fairing Gambling. Matt was always reasonable and popular with the Lobby so leaves a space to be filled. Corbyn’s trade union liaison manager Nancy Platts is also out after being sidelined by Karie Murphy. Guido makes that eight high profile departures from Team Jez:

Simon Fletcher: Quit after falling out with Seumas

Mike Hatchett: Quit to work for DExEU

Neale Coleman: Quit after being sidelined by Seumas and Andrew Fisher

Kevin Slocombe: Quit to work for the Bristol mayor

Josh Simons: Quit accusing Seumas of grilling him about his family

The only three who really matter are Seumas, Karie and Fisher. Fall out with them and you won’t last long…