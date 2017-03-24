Brillo’s Parliament Attack Monologue

“Yes, you have the power to hurt us. Sometimes the hurt is more than we can bear. But you cannot defeat us” says @afneil opening #bbctw pic.twitter.com/VXGWb51kfL
— BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) 24 March 2017
Well said Brillo…
Jeremy Corbyn comes up with a new slogan at PMQs:
“I want a staircase for all, not a ladder for a few.”