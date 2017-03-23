‘Michael Fallon’s Bodyguard’ Shot Attacker Dead

According to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, it was Defence Secretary Michael Fallon’s SO1 close protection officer shot the attacker dead inside parliament yesterday. One source tells Guido’s the officer was in Fallon’s bulletproof BMW parked inside parliament a few metres away and he ran over, withdrew a handgun from underneath his suit jacket and shot him. This explains why it was a plain clothes police officer who was seen at the scene. The only ministers with BMWs and SO1 protection officers are the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Northern Ireland Secretary. This will raise huge questions about the security aspect of the attack – if Fallon and his team were not in parliament at that exact moment, would an officer have been there to shoot the attacker? Team Fallon say they cannot comment.