"We are not afraid": Theresa May says in the Commons, making statement on the London terror attack at Westminster on March 23, 2017

Theresa May tells the Commons the attacker’s identity was known to police and MI5. She says he was British-born and was investigated years ago by MI5 in relation to extremism. She says he was not in the “current intelligence picture”…