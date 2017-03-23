Evening Standard Editor George Osborne Could Have Been Locked in Parliament

Yesterday raised another question over George Osborne’s appointment as editor of London’s flagship Evening Standard: had the attack occurred in two months’ time, Osborne would have likely been stuck inside a locked-down parliament along with other MPs. Out of the newsroom…

The first edition of London’s Evening Standard hit the streets before the attack, nevertheless the paper says it rushed out a late change to its last editions giving the tragedy comprehensive coverage read by commuters on their way home in print and on their phones. This was all put together in the afternoon, when Osborne plans to be on the parliamentary estate. He would not have been able to judge the tone, choose the front page splash headline or piccture. He would not have been able to effectively edit the paper. A source in the Standard newsroom tells Guido that Osborne was not seen on deck yesterday and hasn’t been spotted in the office since the day he was appointed – although he is not due to start until May. Yesterday Osborne would have been perfectly positioned as a reporter, but not an editor…