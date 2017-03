James Cleverly MP is emotional as he speaks about PC Keith Palmer, who he served with in the army #London #Westminster pic.twitter.com/4C3Ip40YV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2017

Tory MP James Cleverly, who had known PC Keith Palmer for 25 years and served with him in the Royal Artillery, calls for him to be awarded a posthumous honour for bravery. Theresa May appears to agree.