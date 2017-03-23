Channel 4 and Guardian Sanctimony Backfires

At a time like this important – Don’t tweet rumours, post unverified pics – let emergency services do their job. https://t.co/7kT7BDtD2I — Fatima Manji (@fatimamanji) 22 March 2017

Channel 4 News’s Fatima Manji offered her thoughts as yesterday’s events unfolded, sanctimoniously telling Twitter: “Don’t tweet rumours, post unverified pics – let emergency services do their job“. Minutes later, Manji was among the Channel 4 journalists who named the wrong man as the attacker.

Manji later deleted her tweet.

Meanwhile, over at The Guardian, media correspondent Mark Sweney blasted Twitter users who shared a fake image of a tube sign:

This has fooled a lot of people who should know better: Fake tube sign read out on BBC in wake of Westminster attack https://t.co/4n91MGOHXb — Mark Sweney (@marksweney) 23 March 2017

The “people who should know better” who the sign “fooled” include Sweney’s own boss at the Guardian, Jane Martinson:

Let’s hope she doesn’t see…