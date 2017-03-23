Attacker Named: Khalid Masood, 52

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement:

“The man police believe to be responsible for the terrorist attack in Westminster yesterday, Wednesday, 22 March, has now been formally identified as Khalid Masood.

“Masood, aged 52 (25.12.1964), was born in Kent and detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands. Masood was also known by a number of aliases.

“Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.

“However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

“His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

“He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.

“Anyone with any information about Masood can call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline 0800 789 321.”

March 23, 2017 at 3:31 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn comes up with a new slogan at PMQs:

“I want a staircase for all, not a ladder for a few.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.

Facebook

We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder We’ve Named the Wrong Man: Channel 4 News in Shocking Blunder
PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR PICTURED: Minister Tobias Ellwood Gives CPR
Westminster Attack – How it Happened Westminster Attack – How it Happened
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again HS2 Gravy Train Rides Again
Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government Three of Five Gorton Candidates Back Iranian Government
Get The Look: May in Vogue Get The Look: May in Vogue
Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago Exclusive: Jon Lansman was at Unite HQ Just Two Weeks Ago
Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media Leaked UKIP Memo: Candidates Must Leave Social Media
Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party Guido Investigation: Trojan Horse at the Heart of Birmingham Labour Party
“St Patrick was an Immigrant” “St Patrick was an Immigrant”
Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey Watch: McLoughlin vs McCaffrey
Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain Watch: May Launches Plan for Britain
Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run Bus-ted: Tories Fined £70000, Treasurer Faces Charges, Thanet Re-Run
FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud FLASHBACK: Labour Election Fraud
FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud FLASHBACK: LibDem Election Fraud
Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV Watch: Minister Hit with NICs U-Turn on Live TV
Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI Read: Hammond U-Turns on NI
Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution Mackinlay Interviewed Under Caution
Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average Pro-Bercow FOI Answered Two Weeks Faster than Average