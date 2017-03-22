PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 John Mann (Bassetlaw) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 22 March.
02 Lucy Allan (Telford)
Q3 Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
04 Charlie Elphicke (Dover)
05 Alex Cunningham (Stockton North)
06 Sir Julian Brazier (Canterbury)
07 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
08 Chris Evans (lslwyn)
09 Simon Hoare (North Dorset)
Q10 Pete Wishart(Perth and North Perthshire)
Q11 John Stevenson (Carlisle)
Q12 Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)
Q13 Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle)
Q14 Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden)
Comments in the comments…