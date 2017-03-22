Did Nazi That Coming: Ken Livingstone Name-Drops Hitler AGAIN


Surely he’s not Goering to do it again, you thought, but he did: Ken Livingstone name-dropped Hitler this morning in a radio interview where he called for mandatory re-selection of Labour MPs. Red Ken also said those Labour MPs who have “been most over the top” should be “suspended“. Pushed on whether he meant Tom Watson, Ken said “Tom is not bad“. He continued:

“I’m particularly talking about Chuka Ummuna, Wes Streeting, it’s the same group of MPs who were screaming that I said Hitler was a Zionist… the simple fact is they are consciously undermining Jeremy…”

Yvette Cooper was also mentioned. Ken may well have gone full tonto but this will still go down like a bucket of cold sick with the PLP…

March 22, 2017 at 10:24 am



Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn comes up with a new slogan at PMQs:

“I want a staircase for all, not a ladder for a few.”

