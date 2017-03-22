May Attacks Corbynistas’ Grammar Educations

Theresa May went ad hominem at PMQs, attacking Labour’s frontbench for pulling up the drawbridge. As Guido has noted previously:
- Jeremy Corbyn – Attended a grammar school. His son went to a grammar school.
- John McDonnell – Attended a grammar school.
- Seumas Milne – Sent both his son and daughter to grammar schools.
- Diane Abbott – Attended a grammar school and sent her son to a private school.
- Jon Trickett – Attended a grammar school.
- Grahame Morris – Attended a grammar school.
- Paul Flynn – Attended a grammar school.
