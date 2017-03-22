Attack at Parliament

- BREAKING: A man has been shot at the entrance of parliament after attacking a policeman with a knife
- Car rammed into gates outside parliament
- Incident on Westminster bridge, eyewitnesses say several hit by car. Graphic video:
A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ
— Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017
- UPDATE: Commons Leader David Lidington says a police officer was stabbed and the assailant was then shot. Says there are reports of further violence in the vicinity of parliament.
Firearms incident near #Parliament: This statement has just been given in The Commons. Latest on Sky News pic.twitter.com/KUbrBaJIh0
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017
- Theresa May was in voting lobby at time of attack. She and other ministers have been evacuated.
- UPDATE: Richard Tice tells Sky between 8 and 10 people are lying prostrate on the ground on Westminster Bridge. Car “drove along pavement knocking people over”.
- WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Via Reuters
Photos by Toby Melville show injured people in an incident outside British parliament https://t.co/q2Z1RCh2hx pic.twitter.com/C9yAT2qiYz
— Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) March 22, 2017
- Scotland Yard say they are treating it as a terrorist incident